Gary Dale Fite, age 71, of Hamersville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 8, 1953 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Dale E. and Alfreda M. (Pride) Fite. In 1978, he met Wrai Jean Brown whom he married August 31, 1979. He retired in 2016 from the trucking industry and retired as a musician on November 5, 2024. Gary was a drummer in many bands starting in 7th grade when his parents would drive him to “gigs” and stayed outside and waited for him at the end of the night. The Round Banana, Contraband, Evolution, Whiplash, Zilch, Snikda and Fite Club to name a few. His drumming successors are his son, Joshua and his grandson, Colin. After graduating from Hamersville High School in 1971, Gary went on to play basketball at Lees Junior College in Jackson, Kentucky. He was also an avid fan of UC Bearcats and the Bengals and shared a few games with wonderful friends. Gary was a multi-sport athlete and was inducted into the Western Brown Athletic Hall of Fame. He also was the Director of Knothole baseball and Pee Wee basketball at Hamersville for several years. He enjoyed camping and he and Wrai took many camping road trips. Besides his father in 2003 and his mother in 2024, Gary was preceded in death by one son – Jarrod Fite.

Mr. Fite is survived by his loving wife of 45 years – Wrai Jean (Brown) Fite; two children – Joshua Lurne Fite and wife Carla of Batavia, Ohio and Tricia Campbell of Hamersville, Ohio; three grandchildren – Halle Campbell, Tessa Fite and Colin Fite; four bonus grandchildren – Alayna Lawson, Evan Lawson, Matthew Lawson and Susan Lawson; one sister – Debra Adkins and husband Wayne of Felicity, Ohio; one uncle – Edgar Pride of Bethel, Ohio; one aunt – Lucille Kelly of Hamersville, Ohio and several sisters-in law, brothers-in law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Sunday, November 10, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Interment will be in the Ash Ridge Cemetery in Ash Ridge, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org