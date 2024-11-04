Thelma Jean Berryman, age 61, of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, October 26, 2024 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Thelma was a homemaker, loved spending time with her grandson, enjoyed listening to her favorite singer, Alan Jackson and watching University of Kentucky basketball games. She was born October 2, 1963 the daughter of the late Wilma (Sexton) Berryman. Besides her mother, she was preceded in death by one brother – Earl Thomas and several aunts and uncles.

Ms. Berryman is survived by one daughter – Tiffany Owens of Maysville, Kentucky; one grandson – Marquise Myrick of Maysville, Kentucky; three sisters – Mary Berryman of Georgetown, Ohio, and Carlene Boyd and Charlene Cruz both of Maysville, Kentucky; two brothers – George Johnson of Amelia, Ohio and James Harold Johnson of Felicity, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at the Felicity Cemetery in Felicity, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com