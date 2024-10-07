Robert Bryan McClees, 57, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2024. He was an Army Gulf War Veteran.

Mr. McClees was born September 11, 1967 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Robert M. McClees and the late Cheryl Wheeler Henrich.

A 1985 graduate of Hoffman Estates High School, Hoffman Estates, IL, he obtained his B.A. in Electrical Engineering from Northern Illinois University in 1999 after a 12-year career with the U.S. Army.

Rob was an amazing musician with an incredible sense of humor. Fitness was important to him throughout his life and he enjoyed weight lifting, body building and MMA fighting. He loved helping others. Whether in Ripley, OH; Chicago, IL; Los Angeles, CA or Miami, FL, he made many friends along the way. Family was always most important to him.

Besides his mother, Rob was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tony McClees and Lucille McClees-Poff and Ornan and Irene Wheeler; great-aunt Beaulah (Harvey) White; great-uncle James Marvin (Loreen) Stamper; aunts, Judy Ann McClees, Mary Katherine (Bill) Perry-Parker, Debra Sue (Jack) Feldmann; and uncle, James McClees.

He is survived by his father, Robert M. McClees (Joyce) of Aberdeen, Ohio; sister, Sheila McClees of Roscoe, Illinois; great-uncle, Irwin Stamper, of Aberdeen, Ohio; uncle, Larry (Mary) D. Wheeler of Tipp City, Ohio; aunts, Susan Nickerson of Maysville, Kentucky, Diane (Walter) Robinson of Sardinia, Ohio, Sherry Humble of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Gemma McClees of St. Petersburg, FL, along with several cousins and close friends who will miss him terribly.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Clark Castle will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Pisgah Ridge Cemetery, near Ripley, with military honors provided by American Legion Post #367 of Ripley, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com