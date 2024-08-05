Dolores Rae Ross, 88, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 2, 2024 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She worked at the former U.S. Shoe Factory, PCP Champion and the Sundry Store in Ripley. She was a member of the American Legion Post 367 Ladies Auxiliary in Ripley. Mrs. Ross was born April 16, 1936 in Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late Raymond and Gladys (Flannery) Spires. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Robert Lee Ross; a daughter – Sharon Cristy Zimmer; a step-daughter – Brenda Sue Neu and a brother – Dale Spires.

Mrs. Ross is survived by three children – William Thomas Jacobs (Dawn) of Georgetown, Ohio, Robert Earl Jacobs of Cincinnati, Ohio and Kay Lynn Wilson of Harrison, Ohio; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, August 8, 2024 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Pastor Scott Land will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Thursday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio.

