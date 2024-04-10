Owen Lee Ashbrook, age 94, of Mt.Orab, Ohio passed away Monday, April 9, 2024 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. He was born March 29, 1930 in Pulaski County, Kentucky the second child born to the late Harry and Bertha (Daulton) Ashbrook. In 1947 at the age of 17, Owen joined the United States Navy and on September 5, 1953 he married Mary Alene Wright. Owen and Mary moved to Ohio where he was employed at Allis Chalmers in Cincinnati, Ohio and later, he became a truck driver for Kenosha Trucking and retired in the late 1980’s. After his retirement, he began working at the Western Brown School District in Mt.Orab, Ohio for the maintenance department. Besides his parents, Owen was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years – Mary Alene in 2012, one daughter – Mary Elizabeth Davidson, two sons-in-law – Clarence Davidson and Allen Smith, three brothers – Dewayne, James and Norman Ashbrook and two sisters – Jean Rogers and Ann Henderson.

Mr. Ashbrook is survived by one son – James Ashbrook and wife Kendra; seven daughters – Linda Beckelhimer and husband Galen, Della Scott, Ellen Gentry and husband Dwight, Anna Peters and husband Jeff, Gwen Leonard and husband Charlie, Melissa Yazell and husband Steve and Rebecca Werling and husband Dan; twenty-nine grandchildren; thirty-four great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one brother – John Ashbrook and wife Vivian; one sister – Wanda Ashbrook; one sister-in-law – Jewell Hogan and husband Dave and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, April 12, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Steve Brunner will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, April 11, 2024 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 227, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.