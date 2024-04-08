Norman Wheeler Stapleton, age 71, of Hillsboro, Ohio passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro, Ohio. He was a retired maintenance worker for the Ford Motor Company and a United States Army National Guard veteran. Norman was born August 28, 1952 in Carter County, Kentucky the son of the late Eugene B. and Easie (Chandler) Stapleton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one half-brother – John Stapleton.

Mr. Stapleton is survived by three children – Steve Stapleton and wife Jo, Holly Watson and husband Mike and Kimberley Stapleton all of Sardinia, Ohio; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; one brother – Larry Stapleton of Mt. Orab, Ohio; three sisters – Connie Burke and husband John of Russellville, Ohio, Audrey Jean Stapleton of Amelia, Ohio and Sheila Ann Moore of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two half-brothers – Ronnie Stapleton of Mt. Blanchard, Ohio and Everett Stapleton and wife Laura of Carey, Ohio and one half-sister – Donna Vent Stapleton of Upper Sandusky, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, April 8, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Pastor Jonathan Lawler will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Winchester Cemetery in Winchester, Ohio.

