Daniel Wayne Mays, age 60, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 5, 2024 at U.C. Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was owner/operator of K and D Plumbing and Electric for thirty-one years. Mr. Mays was born September 30, 1963 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Bessie Louise Mays of Sardinia, Ohio and the late Daniel Jean Mays.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Mays is survived by his loving wife of nearly forty years – Kimberley Mays; two children – Josh Mays of Sardinia, Ohio and Brittany Mays-Estep (Ericka) of Savannah, Georgia; eight siblings – Jeff Mays (Michelle) of Lake Waynoka, Ohio, Bessie “Sis” Mays of Goshen, Ohio, Tonya Taylor (Bryan) of Sardinia, Ohio, Ed Mays (Luann) of Amelia, Ohio, Terry Mays of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Georgia “Porge” Back (Bryan) of Sardinia, Ohio, Mike Mays (Bambi) of Georgetown, Ohio and Melissa Yockey (Duane) of Lake Waynoka, Ohio; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, April 11, 2024 at the Sardinia Church of Christ. Rev. Sam Talley will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the church. Interment will be in the Sardina Cemetery in Sardinia, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com