Chad Christopher Doerman, the 33-year-old father accused of killing his three sons in Monroe Township (Clermont County) on June 15, 2023, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Doerman entered his plea on March 25, according to court records.

Doerman was previously indicted on 21 counts – nine counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of kidnapping and four counts of felonious assault.

According to recent news reports, chief assistant prosecuting attorney, Lara Allen, has filed a request on behalf of the State of Ohio, asking for a second evaluation to determine Doerman’s mental condition on June 15, 2023, the day he allegedly shot and killed his sons Chase (3), Hunter (4) and Clayton (7) at their home on Laurel Lindale Road.

Doerman remains at Clermont County Jail.