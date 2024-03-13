Dr. Jo Ann Lewis (McKinney), 1958-2024: Dr. JoAnn Lewis passed away on March 11, 2024, at the age of 65. Jo Ann was born on March 14, 1958, in Wilmington Ohio to June Ann McKinney (Truitt) and John McKinney. She graduated from Ripley High School, Maysville Community College, Morehead State University, the University of Louisville, and Thomas More University. She was a dentist in Maysville, Kentucky for more than 30 years. She married Tom Lewis on January 10, 1976, and they had 2 children.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Tom Lewis, son, Andy Lewis, and daughter, Ann Stauder. She has 2 grandchildren: Savannah Perrigo (Michael), Leanna Cluxton (Aaron Whaley). Her sisters Janet McKinney, Jill Chedester, and Julie White (Richard). She is preceded in death by her mother, June Ann McKinney, father, John McKinney, and brother, John James McKinney.

She completed 7 college degrees and taught at Maysville Community College and Shawnee State University. She obtained her Dental Degree from the University of Louisville, which she used for her more than 3-decade long practice in downtown Maysville, Kentucky. She was known for being a kind and gentle dentist. She had a great sense of humor and was also very talented in art and singing and was loved by her family immensely.

A visitation will be held at the Russellville Church of Christ on Monday, March 18, 2024 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at the Russellville Church of Christ on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 11:00 AM. Drue Lane will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Oak Cemetery.

The Meeker Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude or the Russellville Church of Christ.

Please sign her online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.