Dorothy Elizabeth Brooks, age 91, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 18, 2024 at the Mercy Medical Center in Mt.Orab, Ohio. She worked in the restaurant industry for many years and provided cleaning services for many businesses. Dorothy enjoyed cooking, gardening and her flowers and has been a resident of the Villa Nursing and Care Center in Georgetown, Ohio for almost four years. She was born October 2, 1932 in Sardinia, Ohio the daughter of the late Virgil and Rosa (Huck) Henize. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters – Genevieve Reid, Mary Evans, Ruth Hall and Gladys Weber.

Ms. Brooks is survived by one sister – Mildred Lindsey and husband Adrian of Georgetown, Ohio; one brother – Roy Henize of Georgetown, Ohio and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

