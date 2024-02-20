Shawn L. Osborne, of Mt. Orab, OH, passed away at home on February 14, 2024. She was born on April 25, 1970, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Shawn is survived by her beloved husband Kenneth Osborne of 35 years; her loving children Loren Osborne, Aaron Osborne, and Cheyenne Osborne; her adored grandchildren Allie, Preston, Logan, Jacob, Libby, Nathan, Caleb, Bentley, Maddox, Karlee, and Aubrey. Along with her caring siblings Dana (Mary Elizabeth) Buttrick, John Thomas Buttrick, Joshua Buttrick, Garrett Gardner, and Amanda (Andrew) LePosa; her mother Gloria Swinkunas, and stepmother Sharon Buttrick.

Shawn was preceded in death by her father John Buttrick, and stepfather Donald Swinkunas.

Shawn was an avid reader, who loved sitting out by the lake and reading a book. She cherished her children and her grandchildren, finding creative ways to keep them entertained. She woke up everyday and did her hair and makeup no matter what.

Services will be held at the convenience of family.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.