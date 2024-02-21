Charles Wayne Womacks of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away at home on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 90 years of age. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years Mary Jane (Myers) Womacks, his parents Charles and Helen (DeVore) Womacks and brothers Joseph and Edward Womacks. He is survived by two sisters, Marylan Wisby and Ruth Ann Haubner, son Bill (Maggie) Womacks, daughter Lynn (Dennis) Shafer, grandchildren Alex (David) Spanogians, Adam (Kelly) Womacks, Erin (Brent) Suter and Lauren (Nick) Watkins, and 8 great-grandchildren.

Wayne was a quiet man whose entrepreneurial spirit, work ethic and kind heart drove his success in life and endeared him to many. He was born in Ash Ridge, Ohio, and spent most of his years in Georgetown, Ohio. Wayne served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957 managing missiles on a peace-keeping mission in Europe. Several Army buddies became lifelong friends and they continued periodic reunions into their later years. Upon discharge, Wayne returned to Georgetown where he bought a used backhoe and began undertaking construction work. He married Jane, his lifelong love, on September 19, 1959.

Wayne’s hard work led to success and he hired laborers, bought more equipment and eventually partnered with Russell Gillette and later Steven Harris in their company, Brown County Construction based in Aberdeen, Ohio. For almost 40 years they tackled construction projects large and small and touched many lives along the way. Wayne often spent days directing large projects for the city of Maysville and evenings sealing driveways or doing odd jobs for the church and people around town. In 1971-72 he built the family home that he and Jane shared for 44 years and where they both eventually came to rest.

Wayne was a long-time Trustee of the Georgetown Church of Christ and worked tirelessly on its behalf. He diverted the company’s construction resources to build the current church location, dedicated in 1991, and to add a 50,000 square foot expansion in 2004.

Wayne and his partners also started Brown County Storage, a successful self-storage business near his home in Georgetown, Ohio. Even at 90 years of age he could be found making the rounds on his golf cart, overseeing the erection of a new building or envisioning where the next one would go.

Wayne was a man of few words but when he spoke, people listened. His work ethic and business sense made him a treasured advisor. He was happiest with Jane, running a piece of heavy equipment, fishing, or quietly visiting with family and friends. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, Wayne will be greatly missed by many.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 22, 2024 at the Georgetown Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio with Military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Wayne’s name to the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, OH 45121.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com