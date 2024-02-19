Robert Sorrell, 69, of Sardinia, OH, passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at Clovernook Healthcare, LLC. He was born in Georgetown, OH on July 11, 1954 to the late Eugene and Nola Faye (Parish) Sorrell.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Melissa Sorrell of Sardinia; daughter, Megan Sorrell of Cincinnati; a brother-in-law and a sister-in-law; 2 aunts and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Drue Lane will be officiating. Interment will follow in the Ash Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

