Rebeca Amber “Becky” Sanders, age 49, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 3, 2024 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was a homemaker, enjoyed family vacations, scrapbooking, going out to eat and penguins. Cheryl took great pride in being the “Momma Bear” and her daughter’s #1 Fan when attending sporting events or any other activity that Autumn participated in. She was born July 3, 1974 at home in Anderson Township, Ohio the daughter of the late Henry C. and Delores (Redwine) Mayhall.

Mrs. Sanders is survived by her loving husband of nearly 17 years – Steven E. Sanders whom she married February 26, 2007; one daughter – Autumn Sanders of Georgetown, Ohio; one son – Isaiah Sanders of Mt.Orab, Ohio; one granddaughter – Ava Sanders; step-mother – Marian Mayhall of Edgewood, Kentucky; six brothers and sisters – Mark Mayhall and wife Jennifer and Mat Mayhall both of Anderson Township, Ohio, Sharon Adams of Erlanger, Kentucky, Larry Anderson of Indiana and Terry Anderson and wife Lisa and Tony Anderson both of Hebron, Kentucky; father-in-law – Steve Sanders and wife Jody of Macon, Ohio; mother-in-law – Barbara Hughes and husband Bill of Mt.Orab, Ohio and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Thursday, February 8, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Chaplin Bonnie Bohn will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com