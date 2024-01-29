Western Brown’s Isaiah Smith shoots from three-point range during a Bronco win this season. Photo by Wade Linville

The Western Brown Broncos bucked the New Richmond Lions 68-57 in a league bout at Western Brown High School on Jan. 16, marking their first win in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division play this season.

The Broncos were quick out the gate, jumping to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter of play.

The Lions heated up in the second quarter, racking up 15 points. But they also gave up 15 points to the Broncos in the second period, and at halftime it was Western Brown with a 29-22 advantage.

Coming off halftime break, the Broncos outscored the Lions 21-19 in the third quarter to hold a 50-41 lead.

The Broncos went on to win the fourth quarter 18-16 to secure the 11-point victory.

The Broncos rose to a league record of 1-3 and an overall record of 4-8 with their victory over the Lions.

There were three Broncos to reach double figures in scoring in their recent league win, and one Western Brown player recorded a double-double.

Western Brown senior Abe Crall fired for 15 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in a double-double performance. He also grabbed four steals and dished for three assists.

Bronco sophomore Connor Gulley finished with 15 points, four rebounds and three blocks.

Western Brown junior Jet Jamison finished with 13 points.

Also having a good night of offense was Western Brown sophomore Brayden Dill, who came off the bench to contribute with nine points.

The Broncos struggled with shooting from beyond the arc and at the charity stripe against the Lions, sinking only three-of-17 attempts from three-point range and nine-of-18 attempts from the foul line.

The Lions struggled from the field on offense, connecting on 16-of-57 shot attempts for 28.1-percent.

The Broncos were scheduled to host Jackson for a non-league game on Jan. 23, and they were scheduled to take a trip to Goshen on Jan. 26 to face the home standing Warriors in a league contest.