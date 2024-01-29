Georgetown senior Gideon Klump delivers a pass during a game this season. Photo by Wade Linville

Georgetown senior Ryland Hayslip pulls up for a three-point shot during a game this season. Photo by Wade Linville

Georgetown senior Jayson Marks looks ahead after pulling down a defensive rebound during a game this season. Photo by Wade Linville

The Georgetown G-Men stood at a 4-4 record in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic National Division play after league losses to Williamsburg and Clermont Northeastern.

The G-Men faced the Williamsburg Wildcats on Jan. 16 in a league game on the road, suffering a 55-45 loss.

There were four Wildcats reaching double figures in scoring. JJ Miller led the Wildcats with 18 points.

Alex Ervin finished with 15 points. Williamsburg’s Brody Fisher and Ayden Holden fired for 10 points each in an outstanding offensive showing by the Wildcats.

Leading the G-Men in scoring was junior forward Aiden Werner with 10 points.

It was a physical contest for the G-Men that seemed to get away from them in the second half.

The G-Men led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats outscored the G-Men 14-12 in the second period, and at halftime break it was the G-Men leading 25-24.

The Wildcats rallied in the third quarter, climbing to a 36-33 lead. The Wildcats sealed the victory by outscoring the G-Men 19-12 in the fourth frame.

The G-Men then suffered a 49-46 league loss to the Clermont Northeastern Rockets on homecoming night at Georgetown Jan. 20, dropping to a league mark of 4-4 and an overall record of 7-8.

The Williamsburg Wildcats were leading the SBAAC National Division as of Jan. 21 at 6-0, followed by Clermont Northeastern at 6-1.

The G-Men were third of seven teams in the SBAAC small school division with their league record of 4-4.

The G-Men were scheduled to face the Blanchester Wildcats in a league game on the road, Jan. 23, and they were scheduled for a league game on the road at Bethel-Tate High School on Friday, Jan. 26.