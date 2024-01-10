James B. Maines, age 73, of Ripley, OH, passed away Saturday, January 6, 2024 at his residence. He was born October 8, 1950 in Alexandria, KY, the son of the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Martin) Maines. He was a plumber for Kings Island water park. He enjoyed dirt track racing, fishing and spending time with family.

In addition to his parents, James was also preceded in death by his brothers, Thurlis, Walter, Delbert and Robert Maines and great grandson, Thomas Maines Jr.

James is survived by ex-wife, Brenda Brewer Maines of Ripley, who has cared for him for many years; daughters; Bonnie Maines and Heidi Maines of Ripley; sons, James Maines, Thomas Maines and Daniel Maines all of Ripley, Joseph Maines and wife Nicole of Fayetteville; brother, Raymond Maines; sister, Wanda Morgan of Trenton, OH; 19 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

James was cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please sign his online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.