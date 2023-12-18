The 2023 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team of boys golf all-stars pose with their awards. From the left, Evan Sieg (Williamsburg), Adam Middendorf (Williamsburg), Karson LaGrange (Williamsburg), Caleb Ninichuck (Felicity-Franklin), Parker Woolery (Clermont Northeastern), and Nick Mullen (Bethel-Tate). Photo by Wade Linville

The 2023 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division First Team of boys golf all-stars pose with their awards. From the left, Tommy Halloran (Wilmington), Nick Stoffel (New Richmond), Carson Kuhlman (New Richmond), Andy Steed (Clinton-Massie), Logan Miller (Clinton-Massie), and Owen Goodwin (Clinton-Massie). Photo by Wade Linville

The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference paid recognition this year’s league champion golf teams and first team golf all-stars to cap off the 2023 fall sports season.

In high school boys golf, it was Clinton-Massie capturing the SBAAC American Division title. Clinton-Massie junior received the American Division boys golfer of the year award, while Clinton-Massie’s Phil Larrick received the American Division coach of the year award.

In the SBAAC National Division, the Williamsburg Wildcats claimed the league title. Bethel-Tate senior Nick Mullen received the SBAAC National Division boys golfer of the year award, while it was Williamsburg’s Kris LaGrange receiving the National Division coach of the year award.

There was only one division in the SBAAC for girls golf this past fall.

Clinton-Massie girls were the SBAAC champions. Clinton-Massie junior Grace Boone received the girls golfer of the year award.

The Western Brown Lady Broncos finished runner-up in the SBAAC. Western Brown seniors Avery Vance and Aubrey Vance each received SBAAC First Team awards.

Clinton-Massie’s Jimmy Brady received the SBAAC girls golf coach of the year award.