Betty Louise DeBord, age 89, of Williamsburg, Ohio died Friday, December 8, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was retired bank teller for National Bank and Trust, a farmer’s wife and a member of Living the Word Church in Bethel, Ohio, Clermont County Farm Bureau and the Henry Ford Squares. She was born September 21, 1934 in Bath County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Clarence and Nancy (McCarty) Ballard. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years – Sam Edward DeBord in 2016 whom she married June 14, 1952 in Cincinnati, Ohio and one son-in-law – Donald Joe Dixon.

Mrs. DeBord is survived by three children – Susan Lynn Craycraft and husband Ralph of Williamsburg, Ohio, Mark Steven DeBord and wife Tina of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Nancy Beth Coscia and husband Brian of Batavia, Ohio; three grandchildren – Samantha Jo Sheppard and husband Michael of Williamsburg, Ohio, Tad Alan Greer of Hawaii and Rebecca Piatt and husband Caden of Mt.Orab, Ohio and three great grandchildren – Ty Edward Sheppard and Jay Marcus Sheppard both of Williamsburg, Ohio and Finn Donald Piatt of Mt.Orab, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at the Living the Word Church, 402 West Plane Street, Bethel, Ohio 45106. Connor Reavy will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M.- 12:00 P.M. Wednesday at the church. Interment will be in the Williamsburg Cemetery in Williamsburg, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com