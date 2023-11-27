Debra Neal Scott, age 59, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Monday, November 27, 2023 at her residence. She was a homemaker, a member of the Mt. Orab First Baptist Church and a prayer warrior. Debra enjoyed watching birds, four-wheeling and crocheting. She was born August 6, 1964 in Mariemont, Ohio the daughter of Annabelle (Kieffer) Neal of Mt. Orab, Ohio and the late Jimmy C. Neal in 2021. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one grandson – Ryan Alford Partin in 2014; one sister – Sharon Slack in 2018 and one brother-in-law – Richard Rhoads in 2012.

In addition to her mother, Mrs. Scott is survived by her husband of 26 years – Larry Scott whom she married on January 1, 1998; three children – Seth Partin and wife Chelsey of Lynchburg, Ohio, Sara Partin and Gracie Scott both of Mt. Orab, Ohio; four grandchildren – Tyler, Hadley, Landon and Caden Partin all of Lynchburg, Ohio; one sister – Linda Rhoads of Sinking Springs, Ohio; one brother-in-law – Mark Slack of Sardinia, Ohio and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, November 30, 2023 at the Mt. Orab First Baptist Church, 704 S. High Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio. Jonathan Lawler will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the church. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Orab First Baptist Church, 704 S. High Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com.