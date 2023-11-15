Stephen Michael Gifford, 68, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Mountain Crest Healthcare in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a computer administrator. Mr. Gifford was born November 2, 1955 in Mason County, Kentucky the son of the late Shirley Lee and Shirley Ann (Boggs) Gifford. He was also preceded in death by his foster parents – George and Doris Bailey; one sister – Robin Pollitt Bennington; and one brother – Dennis Pollitt.

Mr. Gifford is survived by two sons – Jonathan Gifford of Cold Spring, Kentucky and Justin Gifford (Kristin) of Covington, Kentucky; three grandchildren – Hailo Prevo, Graham Gifford and Pierce Gifford; one sister – Cathy Poage Dillow and a special aunt – Sandy.

Visitation will be from 11:00 to 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley. Cremation will follow the visitation. Inurnment will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, at a later date.

