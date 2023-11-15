Julia Mae Bigelow, 69, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 13, 2023 at her home. She was a cashier at Save A Lot in Maysville, Kentucky for twenty-five years. Ms. Bigelow was born March 19, 1954 in Whitesburg, Kentucky the daughter of the late Fred Short and Vilie Johnson Short King. She was also preceded in death by her daughter – Marissa Bigelow and a brother-in-law – Rick Kirk.

Ms. Bigelow is survived by one grandson – Taylor Lunsford of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one brother – Freddie Short (Shauna) of Higginsport, Ohio; three sisters – Teresa Stauder (Mitch) of Hamersville, Ohio, Nannie Kirk of Aberdeen, Ohio and Barbara Grooms (Mike) of Maysville, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, November 17, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Cremation will follow the visitation.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com