A milestone for Marine Corps Aviation took place at Marine Corps Air Station, Beaufort, SC on Friday, Sept. 29. The squadron, VMFA-AW-533 (Hawks), held a change of command ceremony to welcome the newest commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Zachary Hartnett. Lt. Col. Hartnett assumed command of the squadron and the newest fleet of aircraft, the F-35B Lightning. The F-35B replaced the F/A-18D Hornet, which had been the workhorse of the Marine Corps for the past 31 years.

Thirty-one years ago on Sept. 1, 1992, Lt. Col. David Rash became the commanding officer of that first F/A-18D Aircraft Squadron VMA-AW 533 (Marine All Weather Attack Squadron 533) at Cherry Point Air Station, NC. As Lt. Col. Rash assumed this command, the F/A-18D replaced the A-6 Intruder. Prior to this assignment, Lt. Col. Rash had logged more than 600 carrier landings on seven different aircraft carriers as a Fighter Pilot, and in 1987 was honored as Marine Corps Tail-Hooker of the Year by the Tailhook Association. The late Lt. Col. David Rash grew up in Ripley, OH as the son of Kenneth and Hazel (Germann) Rash. He attended St. Michael Parochial School in Ripley, and graduated from St. Patrick High School in Maysville, KY. He earned his degree from Ohio State University and was commissioned a Second Lt. in the Marine Corps in May 1973.

The family of Lt. Col. Rash was invited to attend the Sept. 29 change-of-command and a following ceremony at the Officers Club where Lt. Col. Rash was honored as the first F/A-18D (Hawks) Squadron Commander. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Rash was honored for his accomplishments as a naval aviator and for his time as the commander of VMA-AW-533, which helped lay the foundation of the squadron for the next 31 years. During those years, the squadron deployed to multiple world conflicts including the Bosnian War and the Global War on Terror. Also honored during the ceremony was Lt. Col. MT Conte, who was the last to command the squadron with F/A-18D’s. Lt. Col. MT Conte’s and Lt. Col. Rash’s names were placed on a retired F/A-18D Aircraft ,which is now on display at the Officers Club of Beaufort Air Station, SC.

Lt. Col. David Rash’s legacy continues as an inspiration for all future squadron aviators, commanders, and his family.

Those of the Rash family who attended this special event included his children, Jeffrey, Amanda, Nicholas, and his grandchildren; his sisters: Jan Bennings, Barbara Pawsat, Jodie Flack and their families.