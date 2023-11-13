Former Western Brown High School quarterback, Josh Taylor, has been selected to play in the 2023 FAF Senior Bowl in Middletown, New York. The FAF Senior Bowl is the premier post season All- Star bowl game for NCAA Division III football players.

Josh, a senior quarterback at Mount Saint Joseph University, was selected based on the following criteria;

– Coaches nominations

– Player’s FAF Profile data

– NCAA stat leader boards

– Peer nominations

– Film review

– Live scouting

His senior year at Western Brown, Taylor was selected as the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division Offensive Player of the Year and finish in the top 15 nationally in total yards.

During his illustrious career at Mount St. Joseph, Taylor has been a team captain all four years and has twice been selected as the Offensive Player of the Year for the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference and has been selected numerous times as the conference’s offensive player of the week.

As a junior, he helped lead the Mount St. Joseph Lions to an undefeated 10-0 regular season record and a spot in the national playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years, while individually finishing in the top ten nationally in total touchdowns and points responsible for.

This year, Taylor and MSJ are again on the path for another conference championship with an offense that ranks third in the country averaging 538 yards per game and almost 58 points per game. Taylor ranks among the top five quarterbacks in the nation for touchdowns thrown and is tied for second in points responsible for.

Taylor will be joined on the All-Star Team by his Mount St. Joseph senior teammate, Cornell Beacham, who was an All- American running back last year.

The FAF Senior Bowl takes place Dec. 4 in Middletown New York.

For more on the FAF Senior Bowl, visit https://www.fafseniorbowl.com.