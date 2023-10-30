Lloyd Michael Tomlin, age 72, of Winchester, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Care Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was a self-employed carpenter at Lloyd Tomlin Interiors. Lloyd was born July 31, 1951 in Kentucky the son of the late Lloyd Elbert and Anita (Meither) Tomlin. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister – Teresa Fantroy.

Mr. Tomlin is survived by his wife – Judy (Wilson) Tomlin; two children – Dawn Franz and husband Randall of Memphis, Tennessee and Christopher Tomlin and wife Asia of Winchester, Ohio; six grandchildren – Evan Tyler Franz of Cincinnati, Ohio, Austin Joseph Franz of New York, Kayla Dawn Tomlin of Tampa Bay, Florida, Branden Lloyd Tomlin of Eastgate, Ohio, Kameron Christina Tomlin and Kristen Erica Tomlin both of Winchester, Ohio and two brothers – Rollin Tomlin of Wilmington, Ohio and Dennis Tomlin of Bethel, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Monday, October 30, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Mark Otten will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Tranquility Cemetery in Peebles, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com.