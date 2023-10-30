John Edward Hertlein, was born July 19, 1925 on the family farm in Vandalia, Ohio to george and Martha (Bohse) Hertlein. He departed this life on October 29, 2023 at the age of 98.

John owned Direct Washer Service in Dayton, Ohio until 1961 when he sold the business and moved to the farm on Hamer Road in Brownstown where he lived until his death. Farming was truly the work he enjoyed above all others. He retired from Mac Tools in Georgetown, Ohio.

John was a World War II veteran belonging to the 101st Airborn Division, Screaming Eagles. He made several jumps with his silk parachute as a member of the elite group Band of Brothers. Upon return from the war his mother made dresses for his sisters from the parachute.

He was a member of the Georgetown American Legion Post #180, the Sardinia Masonic Lodge and the Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim.

John leaves behind his wife of 71 years, Mary Alice Hertlein. He married Mary Alice on January 6, 1952. He also leaves behind a son, Paul (Barbara) Hertlein, two daughters, Jean (Jeff) Harvey and Marilee (John) Carroll. Also left to mourn his passing are his precious grandchildren, Martha Anderson, Tricia (Jerry) McClain, Leigh Ann Carroll, John (Ahira) Hertlein, Greg Harvey, Kelli (Zane) Cooper, Andy (Katie) Hertlein and John (Elysia) Carroll, 15 Great Grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and his brother, Ralph (Peggy) Hertlein.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by three sisters, Marie, Dorothy Ella, & Ruth; seven brothers, Arthur, Russell, Herman, Harold, George, Elmer, and Robert.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Peace Lutheran Church-Arnheim, Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Laura Sheffler officiating. Masonic services will be held just prior to the funeral service. Interment in the Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Friends will be received at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the services at noon.

Instead of flowers, contributions may be made to the Peace Lutheran Church Arnheim or any charity of the donor’s choice. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.