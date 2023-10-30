There are two state issues appearing on the Nov. 7 general election ballots, along with some proposed tax levies in Brown County.

Issue one is a self-executing amendment relating to abortion and other reproductive decisions.

The proposed amendment, if passed, would establish in the constitution of the State of Ohio an individual right to one’s own reproductive medical treatment, including but not limited to abortion; create legal protections for any person or entity that assists a person with receiving reproductive medical treatment, including but not limited to abortion; prohibit the State from directly or indirectly burdening, penalizing, or prohibiting abortion before an unborn child is determined to be viable, unless the State demonstrates that it is using the least restrictive means; grant a pregnant woman’s treating physician the authority to determine, on a case-by-case basis, whether an unborn child is viable; only allow the State to prohibit an abortion after an unborn child is determined by a pregnant woman’s treating physician to be viable and only if the physician does not consider the abortion necessary to protect the pregnant woman’s life or health; and to always allow an unborn child to be aborted at any stage of pregnancy, regardless of viability if, in the treating physician’s determination, the abortion is necessary to protect the pregnant woman’s life or health.

If passed, the amendment will become effective 30 days after the election.

Ohio voters will also be deciding on Nov. 7 if marijuana will become legal in the state for recreational use, as they cast their “yes” or “no” votes on state issue two.

If passed, state issue two would allow adult-use sale, purchase and possession of cannabis for Ohioans who are 21 and older. Adults could possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana, up to 15 grams of marijuana concentrate and grow up to six plants at home.

Ohioans purchasing recreational cannabis would pay a 10 percent excise tax, the same rate as Michigan and Illinois, plus a 5.75 percent state tax, in addition to a local tax ranging from 0.25 percent to 2.25 percent. A portion of the tax revenue would go toward equity and jobs programs, according to the proposed law’s text. Patients within the state’s medical marijuana program would not be subject to the tax.

Ohio’s rate could generate $182 million to $218 million during the first full year of operations, according to estimates from Ohio State University’s Drug Enforcement and Policy Center, if issue two passes.

Also appearing on Georgetown ballots in Brown County is the vote to recall Village of Georgetown council member, Nancy Montgomery. The results of the Nov. 7 election will determine whether Montgomery shall be removed from her seat on the Village of Georgetown Council by voter recall.

There is also the vote to fill the open seat if Montgomery is removed, with Brooklyn Barnhart as the person to fill the vacancy.

In Aberdeen, there are the two proposed tax levy renewals, one for incorporated and unincorporated areas (rate not exceeding 1 mill, 5 years) and one for the Village of Aberdeen (rate not exceeding 5 mills, 5 years).

There is an additional proposed tax levy on the ballots for the Eastern Joint Fire and EMS District (1 mill, continuing).

There is also the additional proposed tax levy for the Village of Higginsport (rate not to exceed 5 mills, 5 years).

The Village of Fayetteville has a proposed renewal tax levy on the ballot for Nov. 7 (rate not exceeding 3.5 mills, 5 years).

For incorporated and unincorporated areas of Clark Township, there is the proposed renewal tax levy (rate not exceeding 4 mills, 5 years).

In Russellville, there is the vote on Sunday liquor sales by Chelsee’s Tavern LLC.

There is a tax levy estimator now available on the Brown County Auditor’s website. If you want to find out if there is a levy on the ballot where you live, and an estimate of how much it may cost, please check out our real estate search website at https://realestate.browncountyauditor.org.

Once you are at the website, click on “Property Search” on the top of the page. If searching on a smart phone, please go to the drop-down menu and click on “Property Search.” Once you have found your property on the website you can then see an estimate of the cost of the levy, as shown in the example below. These cost estimates should be considered neither an endorsement nor an opposition to any particular proposed tax levy.

Brown County Board of Elections in-person absentee voting hours are as follows: