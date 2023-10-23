Shular finishes second overall in high school girls’ race

The Eastern Lady Warriors finished runner-up in this year’s SHAC Cross Country Championships held Oct. 14. Photo by Wade Linville

Eastern’s Jaidon Florence and Ripley’s Braylon Scarbrough reach the finish line in this year’s SHAC Cross Country Championships, Oct. 14. Photo by Wade Linville

Eastern’s Brandy Shular led the Lady Warriors to the finish line with a second place overall finish in this year’s SHAC Cross Country Championships held Oct. 14. Photo by Wade Linville

Alyssa Fisher led the Ripley Lady Jays to the finish line with a third place overall finish in this year’s SHAC Cross Country Championships held Oct. 14. Photo by Wade Linville

2023 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Boys Cross-Country All-Conference Team: Front row, from left, Landen Eyre (Whiteoak), Weston Blair (Whiteoak), Kyler Fite (Lynchburg), Connor Darnell (Manchester), Ryan Smith (Fairfield), Beau Hesler (North Adams) and Ryan Reed (North Adams); Back row, from left, Eli Crabtree (Manchester), Asher Faust (Lynchburg), Nolan Campbell (Fairfield), Zach Ahsaruk (Fairfield), Britton Campbell (Fairfield), Caleb Rice (Fairfield), Jimmy Hickey (North Adams) and Jaidon Florence (Eastern Brown) (Photo provided by the Southern Hills Athletic Conference)

Led by Eastern junior Brandy Shular’s second place overall finish, the Eastern Lady Warriors finished runner-up at this year’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference cross country championship meet hosted by Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School, Oct. 14.

First to the finish line in the 5K high school girls’ championship race was Peebles’ senior Samantha Seas with a winning time of 19:31.60.

Shular posted a finish time of 19:49.90, recording a personal best in her second place finish on the field of 45 runners.

Placing third overall was Ripley freshman Alyssa Fisher, posting a time of 21:26.50.

Leading the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets to the finish line was freshman Christina Murphy, who placed fifth overall with a finish time of 21:43.10.

The top 15 finishers earned All-SHAC cross country honors this fall.

Eastern senior Annie Grimes earned a spot on the All-SHAC Team, placing eighth overall with a time of 23:00.40.

Also earning All-SHAC honors was Fayetteville sophomore Alexis Deffren, who placed 10th overall with a time of 23:28.50.

In one of the closest SHAC cross country championship girls team finishes on record, the West Union Dragons finished in first place with a team score of 61, the Eastern Lady Warriors finished second with a team score of 62, and the Manchester Lady Greyhounds finished in third place with a team score of 63.

High School Girls Team Scores

1. West Union 61

2. Eastern 62

3. Manchester 63

4. North Adams 68

5. Fayetteville 76

Whiteoak junior Landen Eyre led all runners to the finish line in the SHAC high school boys’ championship race, posting a 5K finish time of 15:47.20. But it was the Fairfield Lions finished in first place among the nine SHAC teams for the conference title with a team score of 51.

The North Adams Green Devils finished runner-up with a score of 69.

Of Brown County runners, there were two freshmen leading the way to the finish line.

Eastern freshman Jaidon Florence finished 15th of 83 runners with a time of 19:03.60 to earn All-SHAC honors.

Ripley freshman Braylon Scarbrough finished 16th overall with a time of 19:05.40.

Eastern freshman Kayne Dotson placed 21st overall with a finish time of 19:36.50.

Ripley junior Jayden Bartley placed 22nd overall with a finish time of 19:40.10.

Leading the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets to the finish line was Jack South, placing 28th with a time of 20:04.20.

High School Boys Team Scores

1. Fairfield 51

2. North Adams 69

3. Manchester 80

4. Whiteoak 119

5. Eastern 138

6. Lynchburg-Clay 145

7. West Union 157

8. Ripley 177

9. Fayetteville 249