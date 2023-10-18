Warriors rally for win at Western Brown

The Western Brown Broncos are battling for a playoff spot in OHSAA Division III, Region 12 after suffering a 34-31 loss to the Goshen Warriors in week nine on the gridiron, Oct. 13. The top 16 teams in Div. III, Region 12 at the end of the regular season will earn a spot in the playoffs, and the Broncos ranked 14th with an overall record of 3-6 in unofficial rankings heading into the final week of regular season play.

As far as current playoff status, the Broncos “control their own destiny” and need a win over Wilmington in week 10 on Oct. 20.

Defeating Wilmington on the road will be no easy task. The Hurricane enter their final home game of the regular season against the Broncos with an overall record of 7-2 and a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division record of 3-1. They defeated New Richmond 50-15 in a league game on the road Oct. 13, marking their third league win.

Friday the 13th proved to be unlucky for the home standing Broncos as they hosted Goshen for a SBAAC American Division contest in week nine of the regular season. The Broncos got off to a good start, rising to an early 17-0 lead in the first half.

The Broncos led 7-0 in the first quarter with senior wide receiver Isaiah Smith scoring a touchdown to cap off an offensive drive, followed by a successful kick for the extra point Camden Cunningham.

It was Sutton connecting with Smith again in the second quarter, this time for a 69-yard touchdown reception, to help lift the Broncos to a 14-0 lead.

In the final seconds of the second period, Cunnigham kicked a 22-yard field goal to give the Broncos a 17-0 lead at halftime break.

Once the Warriors got a taste of the end zone, their cravings for a victory grew. They outscored the Broncos 21-7 in the third quarter to cut the Western Brown lead to 24-21. Back by some good rushing, the Warriors rallied to outscore the Broncos 13-7 in the fourth quarter for the three-point victory.

Goshen’s senior quarterback Logan Haley didn’t find much success in the air, completing five-of-17 passes for 66 passing yards. But he did find a great deal of success on the ground, carrying 21 times for 142 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Goshen freshman Camden Telinda also had a big night, taking 18 carries for 113 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The Warriors totaled 307 rushing yards. The Broncos didn’t look to their ground game very much on Oct. 13, recording only eight carries for 16 yards.

Sutton did rack up 511 passing yards, completing 36-of-52 attempts with two interceptions. He threw for four touchdowns.

Sutton topped 3,000 passing yards on the season in week nine, leading the SBAAC in passing yards with a total of 3,172.

Smith hauled in 15 passes for 278 receiving yards in the Oct. 13 league game. He had three touchdown receptions.

After week nine, Smith led the SBAAC in passing yards with 1,705 total on the season.

Western Brown’s junior wide receiver Lucas Powell had eight receptions for 109 receiving yards and one touchdown in the Oct. 13 game against Goshen.

The Broncos stood in third place in SBAAC American Division standings behind 4-0 Clinton-Massie and 3-1 Wilmington after week nine of the regular season.

The Goshen Warriors rose to a league record of 1-3 and an overall record of 2-7 with their win at Western Brown.

The Warriors are scheduled to host the Batavia Bulldogs (3-6, 1-3) on Oct. 20.