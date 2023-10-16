For the first time in school history, the Eastern Brown High School marching band is the State Marching Band Finals overall grand champion, earning a Superior rating at Northwest High School on Oct. 7 while competing in MB Class A. Superior is the highest rating possible a band can earn at the State Marching Band Finals (SMBF).

Eastern Band has made the finals over the past five years of the competition – 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022. The 2020 competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.