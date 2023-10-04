Joseph H. Horton, age 78, of Williamsburg, Ohio, passed away Monday evening, October 02, 2023, at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was born July 25, 1945, in Burnside, Kentucky. Joseph was the son of the late Dr. Joseph Horton, and Mary Louise (nee Cropper) Horton.

Joseph is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years Pamela Phillippi Horton, his two loving children Joseph Horton III of Williamsburg, Ohio, and Tabatha (Eric) Patterson of Mt. Orab, Ohio; his four adored grandchildren Rachel (Shaun) Inlow of Georgetown, Ohio, Joseph Horton IV of Chicago, Illinois, Tiffany (Ray) Kuhn of Sardinia, Ohio, and Chase Patterson of Eastgate, Ohio. Along with seven great-grandchildren Conner, Carson, Emmalyn, Chole, Davin, Valerie, and Corbin; and his Fur Baby Brownie.

In addition to his parents Joseph was preceded in death by his sister Helen Folger.

Joseph attended the University of Kentucky and received his master’s degree from Xavier University. He was a retired teacher. He taught at Mt. Orab School District, Western Brown and Greenbush Elementary. He was a teacher, a principal, and a Basketball Coach. Joseph also taught at the Ohio Valley Schools for over 25 years. He was the owner and driving instructor for Horton Driving School. And a current Sterling Township Trustee. Joseph was a member of the New Harmony Lodge #435 and a Kentucky Colonel.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 11:00 am at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be welcomed the evening before Monday, October 09, 2023, for the visitation from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral Home. Jason Galley officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Orab Cemetery.