Robert (George) Schroth, 72, of Russellville, OH, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Cincinnati, OH on October 9, 1950 to the late William Schroth and Mary Ellen (List) Schroth Edenfield. He was a heavy equipment field service mechanic.

George is survived by his daughter, Gina Schroth of Felicity; sister, Lee Ann Bradley and husband Lew of Russellville; 2 grandchildren, Adain and Carmen, as well as 2 nephews, Adam Bradley, Ben (Kylie) Bradley; great niece and nephew, Brylin and Blaine.

George’s wishes are to be cremated. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. He will be buried in the Linwood Cemetery.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is caring for the family.

