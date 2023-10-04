A public education course on Boat America will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Boat America is a boating certificate class that offers an in-depth and interesting boating safety course, and provides the knowledge needed to obtain a boating certificate.

Some insurance companies will also offer discounts on boating insurance to boaters who successfully complete this course.

Topics for the education course include:

—Introduction to boating. Types of boats, boating vocabulary, sailboats, paddle boats, powering boats, and engine types.

—Boating law. Boat registration, regulations, hull identification numbers, required safety equipment, federal boating law, state boating law, and reporting accidents.

—Safety equipment. Life jackets, fire extinguishers, sound-producing devices visual distress signals, anchors, and other safety equipment.

—Safe operation and navigation. Buoys and beacons, aids to navigation, navigation rules, docking, and the dangers of alcohol on the water.

—Boating emergencies. Hypothermia, boating accidents, man overboard, capsizing, emergency radio calls, carbon monoxide dangers, and weather.

—Trailering. Types of trailers, lights, hitches, towing a trailer.

—Sports and boating. Water-skiing, hunting and hunting gear, PWC operation, and other boating tips.

The course will be held on Saturday Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Union Township Public Library in Ripley, Ohio. The library is located at 27 Main Street in Ripley, Ohio.

The course cost is $40. The fee includes an instructional book and a lunch.

Registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 6. Please contact Allen Thomas at 606-548-1384 or cwo3thomas@yahoo.com to register. You can also contact drtaylor@maysvilleky.net.