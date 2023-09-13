Georgetown Lady G-Men win Vern Hawkins Cross Country Invitational

Williamsburg’s Noah Gilbert crosses the finish line at this year’s Vern Hawkins Cross Country Invitational held Sept. 9 in Georgetown. Photo by Wade Linville

Clermont Northeastern’s Nicholas Studer crosses the finish line with Eastern’s Carter Cluxton just behind during this year’s Vern Hawkins Cross Country Invitational held Sept. 9 in Georgetown. Photo by Wade Linville

Clermont Northeastern’s Lucy Sullivan and Georgetown’s Lydia Klump sprint to the finish line at this year’s Vern Hawkins Cross Country Invitational held in Georgetown Sept. 9. Photo by Wade Linville

Eastern’s Kayne Dotson reaches the finish line at this year’s Vern Hawkins Cross Country Invitational held Sept. 9. Photo by Wade Linville

Eastern’s Jaidon Florence competes in this year’s Vern Hawkins Cross Country Invitational held Sept. 9 in Georgetown. Photo by Wade Linville

Georgetown’s Jacob Faught leads the G-Men to the finish line at this year’s Vern Hawkins Cross Country Invitational held Sept. 9. Photo by Wade Linville

High school girls begin their journey along the 5K course at this year’s Vern Hawkins Cross Country Invitational held Sept. 9. Photo by Wade Linville

Georgetown’s Gemma Burrows finishes this year’s Vern Hawkins Cross Country Invitational 5K race on Sept. 9. Photo by Wade Linville

Georgetown’s Elizabeth Cahall leads the Lady G-Men to the finish line at this year’s Vern Hawkins Cross Country Invitational held Sept. 9. Photo by Wade Linville

Georgetown’s Arianna Harbottle crosses the finish line at this year’s Vern Hawkins Cross Country Invitational. On the left, Vern Hawkins’ daughter, Tracy Hawkins, officiates the annual race. Photo by Wade Linville.

Eastern’s Annie Grimes (left) and Brandy Shular (right) reach the finish line at this year’s Vern Hawkins Cross Country Invitational held Sept. 9. Photo by Wade Linville

Georgetown’s Allie Tolle crosses the finish line to win the junior high girls race at this year’s Vern Hawkins Cross Country Invitational held Sept. 9. Photo by Wade Linville

Georgetown’s Alexis Corbin crosses the finish line at this year’s Vern Hawkins Cross country Invite held Sept. 9. Photo by Wade Linville

The Vern Hawkins Cross Country Invitational is held annually at Georgetown Jr./Sr. High School at the field that bears the name of the legendary running coach, but this year’s cross country race marked the first since “Coach” Hawkins passed away in May. His two daughters, Christy Lucas and Tracy Hawkins, continue to help coordinate the race in memory of their late father who served as a longtime Georgetown coach and OHSAA registered cross country and track & field official.

This year’s Vern Hawkins Invite was held on Saturday, Sept. 9, and members of this year’s Georgetown cross country squads dedicated Saturday’s run in memory of “Coach” Hawkins.

The Georgetown Lady G-Men edged out Seven Hills 37-38 to finish in first place of four full teams in the high school girls’ 5K race. Georgetown junior Elizabeth Cahall led the Lady G-Men to the finish line, placing third overall on the field of 39 runners with a finish time of 21:47.00.

Georgetown sophomore Lydia Klump placed sixth overall with a finish time of 22:20.40, just behind Clermont Northeastern senior Lucy Sullivan who placed fifth with a finish time of 22:20.10.

The Eastern Lady Warriors finished in third place, led to the finish line by senior Annie Grimes, who came in ninth overall with a time of 23:41.90. Not far behind Grimes was Eastern junior Brandy Shular, who placed 10th with a finish time of 23:42.30.

Felicity-Franklin High School lacked enough runners to compete as a full team in the high school girls’ race, but Felicity senior Emerson Pinger ran for an 11th place finish in individual standings with a time of 24:22.70.

Georgetown junior Autumn Sanders placed 13th overall with a time of 24:58.50.

Fayetteville-Perry High School also lacked enough runners for a full team in the high school girls’ race, but Fayetteville freshman Brandy Huber placed 15th in individual standings with a finish time of 25:35.10.

Georgetown freshman Gemma Burrows placed 16th with a time of 25:51.20.

Williamsburg freshman Addisyn Smith ran as an individual, placing 18th with a time of 26:18.60.

Eastern sophomore Etta Moore placed 19th with a time of 26:23.90.

Georgetown freshman Arianna Harbottle placed 21st with a finish time of 27:20.20.

Williamsburg freshman Carleena Amiott posted a finish time of 27:40.10 to place 24th.

Georgetown junior Alexis Corbin placed 28th with a finish time of 29:24.50.

High School Girls Team Results

1. Georgetown 37

2. Seven Hills 38

3. Eastern 60

4. MVCA 82

In high school boys’ cross country action, it was the Clermont Northeastern Rockets taking first place of seven teams with a score of 55, well ahead of the runner-up team of Miami Valley Christian Academy that finished with a team score of 76.

The CNE Rockets were led to the finish line by senior Ryder Crawford, who placed third on the field of 62 runners with a time of 17:49.00.

Leading the Georgetown G-Men to the finish line was senior Jacob Faught, placing fourth individually with a time of 17:53.40.

CNE senior Luke Hauserman placed fifth overall with a time of 17:57.70, and CNE sophomore Jackson Crawford ran for a seventh place finish with a time of 19:11.40.

CNE sophomore Peyton Geer placed ninth overall with a time of 19:39.50, and rounding out CNE’s top five to the finish line was senior Nicholas Studer, who placed 32nd with a time of 22:27.60.

Leading the Williamsburg Wildcats to the finish line were junior Alex Boland and freshman Noah Gilbert. Boland placed 10th with a time of 19:54.90 and Gilbert placed 11th with a time of 20:02.30.

Eastern freshman Kayne Dotson ran for a 13th place finish, posting a time of 20:06.00.

Eastern freshman Jaidon Florence placed 14th with a time of 20:10.40.

Fayetteville-Perry sophomore Jack South placed 18th with a time of 20:42.10.

Eastern freshman Bryce Brooks placed 19th with a time of 20:59.50.

Georgetown freshman Nolan Gifford placed 21st with a time of 21:06.00.

Eastern freshman Oliver Foebar placed 22nd with a time of 21:11.70.

Williasmburg junior Josiah Bickett placed 23rd overall with a time of 21:14.60.

Eastern freshman Sam Ramer placed 25th with a time of 21:33.90.

Eastern freshman Henry Foebar placed 27th with a time of 21:52.10, and not far behind was Eastern sophomore Preston West, who placed 28th with a time of 22:04.30.

In the junior high girls’ two-mile race, Georgetown seventh grader Allie Tolle led all runners to the finish line with a winning time of 13:44.60. Georgetown Junior High girls and Western Brown Middle School girls finished on top in team standings, both with team scores of 53.

The Georgetown Junior High G-Men won the middle school boys’ race, led to the finish line by Logan Becraft.

High School Boys Team Results

1. Clermont NE 55

2. MVCA 76

3. Seven Hills 84

4. Eastern 90

5. East Clinton 112

6. Williamsburg 119

7. Georgetown 131