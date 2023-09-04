The Western Brown Broncos dropped to an overall record of 1-1 with their 39-20 loss to the visiting squad of Washington Courthouse in week two on the gridiron Aug. 25.
The Broncos were able to rally from a 20-0 deficit to win 38-27 in week one at Hillsboro, but after falling behind to Washington Courthouse early on they were unable to rally back for a win in week two.
It was the WCH Blue Lions’ defense lighting up the scoreboard first with a pick 6, taking a 6-0 lead after their failed two-point conversion attempt that followed.
A 47-yard touchdown run lifted WCH to a 12-0 lead in the second quarter, putting the Broncos in an early hole.
You could see the determination by some Western Brown seniors who looked to provide a spark that would fire a Bronco rally.
Western Brown senior Matthew Osborne (TE) carried four Blue Lion defenders on his back until a fifth forced him out of bounds, gaining big yardage in the process and hyping up the Bronco offense.
Then it was Western Brown’s senior wide receiver Isaiah Smith pulling down a 17-yard touchdown reception off a pass by junior quarterback Brady Sutton to cut the WCH lead to 12-6 in the second quarter.
The Blue Lions came ready to play, and they would outscore the Broncos 13-8 in the third quarter to hold a 25-14 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
The Blue Lions closed out the victory by outscoring the Broncos 14-6 in the final frame, coming away with a 19-point victory on the road to up their record to 1-1.
Sutton threw for two touchdowns, completing 30 of 58 pass attempts for a total of 348 passing yards.
Smith led Bronco receivers with 154 yards off 11 receptions.
Osborne finished with 84 receiving yards off five receptions.