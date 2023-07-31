The Adams Brown Counties Economic Opportunities, Inc. (ABCAP) Board of Trustees presented Jaxon Galley with the David V. Stivison Appalachian Community Action Scholarship Fund award for 2023.

Galley was selected for this scholarship from applicants in Adams and Brown County based on academic achievement, financial need, and other eligibility requirements. Galley graduated from Georgetown Jr./Sr. High School and plans to attend UC Clermont in the fall to study Secondary Education. Galley is from Georgetown and has been involved in many school and community activities.

The ABCAP Board of Trustees annual meeting was held on June 20. Tony Applegate, board chairman, presented Jaxon with a scholarship certificate.