Admiring the animals of White Oak Creek during the final day of the BCSWCD’s GREEN Camp. Photo provided

Campers look for fish, reptiles, and amphibians in White Oak Creek during this year’s BCSWCD GREEN Camp. Photo provided

The Brown County Soil and Water Conservation District recently held its GREEN Camp for local students. On the final day of GREEN Camp June 29, campers explored White Oak Creek on the west side of the Rumpke property in Georgetown. Campers learned of the excellent water quality and the wildlife living in and around the stream. Assisting in the identifying of the fish, amphibians, and reptiles living in the stream were representatives of the Ohio Division of Wildlife District 5.

The BCSWCD has a number of partners that make GREEN Camp a possibility. Rumpke provides a full morning of tours and activities. Adams Brown Recycling serves as the base location and provides support throughout the week of camp.

The Brown County Solid Waste Authority funds the materials and supplies needed for the camp. There are also presenters from the Ohio Division of Wildlife taking part, and transportation is provided through the Georgetown Church of Christ.

The BCSWCD staff recently coordinated an advanced GREEN Camp event at Shawnee State Park, learning how to identify trees and what lives in the Shawnee forest, as well as learning about the ecological history of the region.