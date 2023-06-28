Cathy Ann Roberts, age 72, of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Monday, June 26, 2023 at her residence. She was a homemaker, enjoyed watching wildlife and basketball, loved flowers and anything and everything that included her grandchildren. Cathy was born July 4, 1950 in Bloomington, Illinois the daughter of the late James and Lela (Roark) Dye. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister – Vickie Dye, four brothers – Mike Price, Jody Edwards, Mark Edwards and Dick Dye and one brother-in-law – Glyn Willams.

Mrs. Roberts is survived by her husband of 55 years – Joe D. Roberts, Sr. whom she married October 22, 1967; seven children – Michelle Clements and husband David of Hamersville, Ohio, Joe Roberts, Jr. and wife Tina of Bethel, Ohio, Robin Otis and husband Steve of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Darcey Roberts and wife Leilani of Georgetown, Ohio, Brandon Roberts and girlfriend Angie of Winchester, Ohio, Amanda Hensley and husband William “Bill” of Williamsburg, Ohio and Sunnie Roberts and husband Michael of Mt.Orab, Ohio; thirty grandchildren – Ashley (Ben) Patton, Neal Donley, Broquelyn Clements, Heather (Greg) North, Kamey (Mike) Seng, Kendal (Ryan) Vaughn, Tara (Logan) Nuhn, Ryan (Brooke) Obermeyer, Sebastian Roberts, Corey Roberts, Courtney (Brad) Otis, Zach Otis, Michael (McKenzie) Roberts, Jodie (Derek) Roberts, Mason Roberts, Austin Roberts, Shaylee Moore, Skylar Smith, Jordan Clark, Sean Roberts, Blaze Roberts, Xavier Roberts, Alexis Roberts, Reese Roberts, Taylor Harris, Shelby (Matt) Bingaman, Peyton Hensley, Isabelle (Cole) Foster, Sadie (Cameron) Foster and Finley Foster; twenty-one great grandchildren – Michael, Max, Matty, Allie, Junior, Harper, Miles, Ellie, Delilah, Maverick, Evelyn, Aurora, Pierce, Maci, Jocelyn, Waylon, Abby, Ryah, Kaysyn, Westin and Kolton, one sister – Kim Price-Williams of Orange Springs, Florida and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Roberts Family will host a Celebration of Life Service at 4:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 2056 Oakland Locust Ridge Road, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

