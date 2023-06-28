Waylen James Dean Craig, age 3, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023 at the Mt.Orab Mercy Medical Center in Mt.Orab, Ohio. He was a true “All American Boy” who loved cars, jeeps, trucks, motorcycles, 4 wheelers, tractors and mud. Waylen was born October 17, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Colton Craig of Georgetown, Ohio and Jennifer Cranfill of Batavia, Ohio. He was preceded in death by one uncle – Derek Lunsford and one aunt – Jessica Cranfill.

In addition to his parents, Waylen is survived by four brothers and sisters – Maci Peck, Emma Walker, Landen Houser and Paisley Cranfill; paternal grandparents – Jeff and Tina Craig of Georgetown, Ohio and Amy and Rob Tucker of Mt.Orab, Ohio; maternal grandparents – Melody and Randy Fite of Amelia, Ohio; paternal great grandfather – Johnny Craig of Georgetown, Ohio; ten aunts and uncles – Steven Cranfill, Tommy Cranfill and wife Tabby, Priscilla Burtis and husband Jordan, Clarissa Craig, Caitlyn Craig, Leslie Powell, Stephanie Updike, Samantha Norris and husband Jake, Madison Preston and Clayton Lunsford; one great aunt – Jodie Minshew and husband John of Winchester, Ohio and cousins – Jacob, Jeremy, Jade, Tatum and Jensen McLaughlin as well as numerous others.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Jason Galley will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Shinkles Ridge Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

