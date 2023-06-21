Dennis Eugene Taylor, 66, of Ripley, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at the Ohio Valley Manor in the care of the Ohio Valley Hospice of Hope. He was born September 7, 1956 to the late Eugene and Betty (Kirk) Taylor. He worked at Landmark for 10 years and then worked as a custodian at the Hamersville Elementary Schools for 25 years. Once retired, he then enjoyed taking all of his grandkids to and from sporting events and was always on call for their every need. He was the teacher of driving skills, the backup babysitter and the speaker of many sayings and stories. He lived to make everyone laugh.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Jeannie Taylor of Ripley, children, Chad Taylor and wife Lisa of Ripley, Mandy Ott and husband Bradley of Georgetown, Chuck Taylor of Ripley; 10 grandchildren, Stephanie Taylor, Jacob Mason, Joshua Mason, Julia Mason, Kendyl Taylor, Reggie Taylor, Grace Taylor, Abi Taylor, Khloe Taylor and Colton Taylor; sisters, Bonnie Dotson and husband Dean of Russellville, Connie Yockey and husband Roger of Russellville, Donna Spiller and husband Rodney of Cincinnati and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. A celebration of life will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sunshine Fund (helps kids in need) in C/O Hamersville Elementary School, 1950 State Rte 125, Hamersville, OH 45130.

