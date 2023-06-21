Elerene Herron Harvey, age 75, of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, June 19, 2023 at her residence. She was a retired certified nurse aide and a member of St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Elerene was born April 3, 1948 in Moscow, Ohio the daughter of the late Dellis Grant and Ella Grey (Helton) Caudill.

Ms. Harvey is survived by one daughter – LaFonda Trotter of Ripley, Ohio; four grandchildren – Erica Malicoat, Jordan White and Cameron and Mia Trotter; two great grandchildren – Skylar and Isaac Malicoat; three sisters – Jennifer Grey Mootz of Lake Waynoka, Ohio, Gwendolyn Caudill List and husband John of Aberdeen, Ohio and Teresa Clark and husband Larry of Ripley, Ohio; three brothers – Gary Grant Caudill and wife Darla of Felicity, Ohio, Edwin Lyle Caudill and wife Gina of Felicity, Ohio and Masters Caudill of Dandridge, Tennessee and several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday June 28, 2023 at the St. George Catholic Church, 159 East State Street, Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. George Catholic Church, 159 East State Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com