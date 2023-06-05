Nancy Carol Mefford Truesdell, 85, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Ohio Valley Manor near Ripley. She was born in Levanna, Ohio on April 17,1938 the daughter of the late Marjorie Thompson Mefford and Thomas A. Mefford. She was their only child.

Nancy attended Ripley schools and graduated from Ripley High School in 1956. After graduation, she moved to Cincinnati and was employed by the federal government with the IRS and EPA, in several different departments. After retirement, she moved back to Levanna to be near her family. She then met and married Robert (Bob) Truesdell on November 9, 1996. Bob passed away June 6, 2020. Nancy’s closest relatives are her cousin Connie Myers Levy and her two sons Robert and Irvin, who live in Milford, CT., and a second cousin, James Frebis of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Nancy was a descendent of the Pangburn, Thompson and Mefford families who helped settle Brown County in the early 1800’s. She was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Ripley. Nancy had a great love for dogs and was an avid jewelry collector.

She will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law, Jane Polley and Jane’s family and brother-in-law, Isreal Truesdell who became Nancy’s family. She also had many friends from school and work that will miss her.

Following cremation, a graveside memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio. She will be buried alongside her parents and husband. Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to: The Centenary United Methodist Church in Ripley, Ohio or the Brown County Humane Society in Georgetown, Ohio.

