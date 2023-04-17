The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission held its annual Full Commission Meeting and luncheon in Ross County on Friday, March 24 in the Adena PACCAR Medical Education Center’s Kenworth Auditorium.

A presentation by the Kenworth Truck Manufacturing Company Assistant Plant Manager of the Chillicothe site gave a history of the company. He also showed a video explaining all the aspects of the plant as well. It was also interesting to hear how the company solved the chip shortage problem and kept trucks rolling off the state-of-the-art line.

The Executive Director of the OVRDC shared highlights from this year’s Annual Report, and Chairman Barry Woodruff recognized the distinguished guests and many officials who joined us for the Full Commission Meeting.

The Full Commission meeting slate of business included election of officers. Congratulations to the OVRDC leadership re-elected to serve our 12-county commission of elected and non-elected officials for what is expected to be another banner year for projects and collaboration.

Chairman – Barry Woodruff, Brown County Commissioner

Vice-Chairperson – Diane Ward, Adams County Commissioner

Secretary – John Hemmings, Executive Director OVRDC

Treasurer – Luke Feeney, Mayor of Chillicothe

A special thanks went out to the wonderful people who make up our regional planning commission/local economic development district. You make the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission a thriving force for economic and community development, transportation planning and business revolving loans in Appalachian Ohio,