Zach Benjamin Merrill, 37, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Thursday March 23, 2023 at his residence after a courageous battle with Leukemia that was a result of exposure while serving his country honorably as a Marine in Iraq, during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Zach was born in Maysville, June 21, 1985 to Debbie Vice (Chuck) Sibcy of Independence, KY and the late Charles Glenn Merrill of Ripley, Ohio.

He is also survived by his wife Andrea Pepper Merrill; his children, Zachary Merrill, Julien Merrill, and Jaden Merrill; brothers, Chuck (Michelle) Merrill and Hunter Sibcy; sisters, Indra (Rodger) Perry and Melanie (Patrick) Bussell; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jeff and Diane Pepper.

He was a 2003 graduate of RULH High School. Zach was a proud Marine, who didn’t know a stranger, he made sure those around him were smiling even when he was fighting his own battle with Leukemia. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed watching Reds Baseball, Cincinnati Bengals Football and the UC Bearcats.

Graveside services for Zach will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 1. 2023 at Charter Oak Cemetery, Aberdeen, Ohio, with Sgt Major Kopensparger officiating. Zach’s family will receive visitors at 2 p.m. until the time of the service, at the cemetery. Following burial, there will be a Celebration of Life at the American Legion Post in Ripley, Ohio beginning at 5:00 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, Hoxworth Blood Center, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or the Semper Fi Fund.

Brell & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

American Legion, 2944 Elk River Rd. Ripley, OH 45167

Condolences at www.brellandson.com