Glenn Leonard Stacy, age 82, of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Eastgate Care Spring in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a factory worker at Dwyer Industries and a member of the Apple Street Christian Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Glenn was born April 22, 1940 in Morehead, Kentucky the son of the late Oll and Iva (Kinder) Stacy. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers – Chester, Clayton and Earl Stacy and two sisters – Louella and Loretta.

Mr. Stacy is survived by three sons – Rodney Stacy of Covington, Kentucky, Greg Stacy and wife BJ of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Brad Stacy and wife Robin of London, Ohio; two brothers – Hubert Stacy of Mansfield, Ohio and Roy Stacy and wife Glenda of Bethel, Kentucky; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Jackie Hinton will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Apple Street Christian Church, 404b E. State Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

