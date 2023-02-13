James Robert Ward, age 71, of Russellville, Ohio died Friday, February 10, 2023. He was born on March 1, 1951 to the late James L. and Freda Ward in Georgetown, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Connie Ward; son, Brian Ward; daughter, Tara Ward, as well as two sisters, Mary Jo Wallace of Seaman, Ohio and Jean Leibold of Higginsville, Missouri. Survivors also include sister-in-law, Shirley Whalen, sister-in-law Joyce Saunders, brother-in-law Gary Saunders, and several nieces and nephews.

Bob was a US Army veteran and worked many years as a truck driver then later operated his own landscaping business. He had a passion for cars, whether it be watching races, attending car shows with great friends, working on his own classic car, and many times lending a hand to others’ projects. Later in life, he developed a love for woodworking and creating special projects for others.

Bob was a faithful husband, devoted father, and often showed his love by striving to be available to help out his children. He loved the Lord all his life and did his best to serve him well which often came in the form of helping others.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Faith in God Fellowship Church, 7736 US Rte 62, Russellville. Pastor Scott White will be officiating. Interment will follow in the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville with military services by the Walter-Miller American Legion Post #394. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 14, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home.

If desired, memorials may be made to the Faith in God Fellowship Church, 7736 US Rte 62, Russellville, OH 45168.

