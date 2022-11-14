At the Oct. 28 Village of Georgetown Council Meeting, David Hagen, Operations Manager of the Georgetown Division of Waldom Electronics, presented a check for $2,000 as a donation to the splash-pad at Kathryn Hanlon Park.

At the Oct. 28 Village of Georgetown Council Meeting, David Hagen, Operations Manager of the Georgetown Division of Waldom Electronics, presented a check for $2,000 as a donation to the splash-pad at Kathryn Hanlon Park. The splash-pad is the result of a grant written by Council Member Nancy Montgomery and generous donations by local businesses, organizations, and individuals.

The Splash-pad should be under construction soon and will be ready for the Summer Season 2023.

Waldom Electronics also sponsored the concert at the Gaslight on Saturday, October 29, 2022, and offered to donate another $1000 if needed for any other Village event this year.

Mayor Dale Cahall thanked Waldom Electronics for their generosity.