Velvet Jean Beckelhimer, 75, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home. She was born January 1, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Jack Jones and Fern Eileene (Bauer) Beckelhimer.

Ms. Beckelhimer is survived by three children – Greg Honaker (Tina) of London, Ohio, Douglas Honaker (Lindi) of Amanda, Ohio and Theresa Marks of Grove City, Ohio; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three siblings – Galen Beckelhimer of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Diana Courts of Georgetown, Ohio and Dean Crawford of Shelbyville, Tennessee.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com.