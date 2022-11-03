Harris Larue Mason,74, of Sardinia passed away on October 26, 2022 at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati Oh. He was a Viet Nam Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Lula Strode Mason. 4 Brothers Boyd, Scotty, Bobby, and Harry Mason. 6 sisters

Thelma, Mary Ruth, Willa Lee, and Judy Mason. Lula Belle Martindill, and Wilma Harmon. He is survived by his wife Mary, 1 son Danny Mason and 1 daughter Angie(Bob) Craig. 1 brother Bernard Mason and 2 sisters Janet(Tim) Fisher and Pam Mason also survive. Funeral services will be held Saturday November

5, 2022 , 1:00PM at the Living Springs Church in Mowrystown Oh. Visitation from 11:00AM until time of service. Burial in Sardinia Cemetery. Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the Family.. The family requests memorials be made to Walleyes for Wounded Heros or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.