The Brown County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting grand opening on Oct. 6 to celebrate the grand opening of Outside The Box Giftables in Hamersville.

Guests were treated to an introduction to the most creative and unique retail shop in Hamersville located at 1297 Leonard Road.

“The Brown Chamber of Commerce is happy to welcome Outside the Box Giftables to our incredible list of local businesses,” said Missy Jimison, president and CEO of the Brown County Chamber of Commerce. “Our team is committed to fueling Outside the Box Giftables’s growth and helping local businesses engage with the community, and we look forward to working with Robin and Bart to bolster their success.”

Robin and Bart Colligan are the founders of Outside the Box Giftables and More. Outside the Box Giftables and More was created 6-7-2022 after many years of dreaming. Bart and Robin have both worked professionally in customer service for 38 years. Bart has spent his entire career of 38 years at Kroger. Robin has had several opportunities to work in different aspects of customer service, most of her career was with The Urology Group. After retiring from there, Robin wanted something a little more creative, so she went to work with Kroger working in the Floral Department within approximately 14 months she became a floral manager and was helping design displays throughout the store. Robin recently left a local flower shop so she could follow her dream of having a little shop filled with unusual and unique gifts. Outside the Box will be featuring custom made gift baskets, weathered rain drop memorial windchimes, cheerful giver farmhouse candles, local artisans and more. Will be offering delivery, pickup, instore and online shopping (website is at this time under construction).

“We are proud to be business owners in this small community, we have so much history here in Hamersville,” says owners Robin and Bart Colligan. “We hope that everyone comes out to the farm to visit us, shop or just hang out. We hope this is just the beginning of bringing the community closer together.”